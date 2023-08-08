TELL US: Do you have a loved one in the Duval County Jail, and are you worried about their health care?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another inmate has died in the Duval County Jail from what JSO says is an apparent medical episode. Rebecca Faircloth, 62, was arrested in 2021. She was sentenced Friday to ten years in prison for attempted murder and firearms charges. She died in jail Monday. This comes weeks after JSO announced NaphCare will provide healthcare at the jail, taking over as the contractor after Armor Health was ousted.

Questions began to surface about Armor Health’s care of inmates when Dexter Barry died. He was a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient, taken to jail on a misdemeanor. Armor failed to provide medication to prevent his body from rejecting his heart. Barry died soon after he left jail.

