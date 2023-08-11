94º
Numerous days of excessive heat leads to near-record JEA usage

Record could be broken next week when Duval County students go back to school

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After multiple days of excessive heat, JEA reported a system peak for energy usage Tuesday as temperatures hit 99 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees.

JEA reported reaching 2,869 megawatts on Tuesday and said its customers have been using between 2,200 and 2,800 megawatts of power every day, and have topped 2,800 megawatts for the last three days.

One megawatt equals one million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of 750 homes at once.

JEA’s all-time system peak for summer was set on Aug. 7, 2007, reaching 2,937 megawatts. This record could be broken next week when schools in Duval County resume.

JEA provides electric power to more than 514,000 customers.

