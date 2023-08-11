Duval County Schools prepares to bring back students in the midst of a massive heatwave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No way around it, it’s hot. We are breaking records with the heat. And, it will continue through the weekend and even into Monday when Duval County students return to school.

“When it’s hot like this we don’t even have our students outside, and if they are outside, we make sure that they’re hydrated before they go out and when they come in,” Dr. Cynthia Smith of All Minds Matter Academy near Springfield said.

Dr. Smith says they hold recess inside.

Duval County School District released its weather advisory guidelines, asking staff to ensure students have frequent access to water fountains and bottle filling stations. School leaders and educators have also been advised to be vigilant looking out for all possible signs of heat exhaustion and utilizing school medical staff, calling for help if needed.

We checked to see if all air conditioning units were working in Duval County Schools, and found out there were some problems at Eugene Butler Middle School, but they have since been fixed.

There are also rules in place for students playing sports. They are not allowed to practice outside when the temperature is over 92 degrees.