JSO employee arrested on federal warrant accusing her of stealing over $100K from VA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who has worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more than 19 years turned herself in Friday on a federal arrest warrant that accuses her of stealing money from the VA.

JSO’s Internal Affairs Unit learned Thursday that Tamiko L. Williams, a longtime civilian employee, was the subject of a federal investigation alleging the theft of government property.

The investigation resulted in a federal arrest warrant for Williams on a theft charge.

Williams’ indictment accuses her of taking a little over $100,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

JSO’s Integrity Unit confirmed the federal warrant with the investigating agency and arrangements were made for Williams to turn herself in at the Federal Courthouse on Friday.

When Williams turned herself in, she was suspended without pay from JSO, effective immediately.

Williams was first hired by JSO in March 2004.