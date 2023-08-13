89º
2 shot at a gathering in the Pine Forest area

News4Jax staff, News4Jax

Tags: Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 2 people were shot Saturday night.

JSO Responded to a call on Emerson Street. A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital with a gun shot to the leg. A short while later JSO says another man took himself to an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

Police says its investigation determined there was a gathering on Gattis Lane. This is the location where a person began shooting. In addition to the 2 men who were it, 5 cars were also hit by gunfire.

JSO does not have a suspect description. Robbery and violent crimes detectives continue to investigate the case.

