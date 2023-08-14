DCPS launches new Traffic Safety Unit at 5 local zones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be new traffic safety officers keeping an eye on the roads this school year at five Duval County school zones.

The schools will have a Duval County School police officer watching people’s speed.

The goal is to stop speeding and encourage drivers to slow down.

It’s no secret to neighbors in Holiday Hill that drivers are notorious for speeding. News4JAX stood on the side of the road with a speed radar gun to see it firsthand.

After only about 10 minutes, there was a driver going 42 mph in a 30 mph zone — 12 miles over the speed limit can be a serious issue if children are crossing the street.

A person can be severely injured at speeds as low as 25 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Joe Pleasnick, who has lived in the Holiday Hill area for years, said normally people go much faster.

“Some guys really truck it. And I’m saying over 50 mph, that’s a guess,” Pleasnick said.

DCPS Chief of Police Greg Burton said the department can give tickets but will start with warnings instead. They want to remind people to take safety seriously.

Right now, there are eight DCPS officers part of the traffic unit. The district hopes to expand the program in the future.

The 5 DCPS traffic safety unit locations are:

1. Holiday Hill Elementary

2. Ruth Upson Elementary

3. R.L. Brown Elementary

4. Westview K-8

5. Sadie T. Tillis Elementary

The district selected each school based on the alarming number of speed complaints.