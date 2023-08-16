Another winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Jacksonville area

A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at this Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second week in a row, the Florida Lottery announced a winning Mega Millions ticket had been sold at a Jacksonville area Publix.

A ticket worth an estimated $36 million was sold at the Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. in Lakeshore.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions ticket were 18-39-42-57-63 with a Megaball of 7 and Megaplier of 3.

According to the Florida Lottery, only one winning ticket was sold. The Publix will receive a bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket.

It was the second winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Duval County this month.

RELATED: Record $1.58B Mega Millions ticket sold at Neptune Beach Publix

A player won the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history on Aug. 9 with a ticket purchased at a Publix in Neptune Beach. That prize totaled $1.58 billion.

A winner has not yet claimed the prize.

According to Florida Lottery rules for both winning tickets, prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, and because the prizes are more than $1 million -- much more -- they must be claimed in person at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee -- even if the person who bought the ticket is from out of state. If the winner wants the single-payment cash option, they must claim it within 60 days of the drawing.

In Florida, Lottery winners cannot remain anonymous, but because of the size of the prizes, the winners’ names will be exempt from public disclosure for 90 days, unless the winners waive the exemption. Find out more at https://www.flalottery.com/faq.