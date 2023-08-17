Driver dies after shooting on I-95 ends with crash

A man is dead following a shooting on I-95 on Wednesday that ended with a crash.

According to JSO, the man was driving on I-95 north near the Trout River Bridge around 3:30 p.m. when someone reported shots being fired at his vehicle.

JSO responded and found the man’s vehicle had crashed into the back of a semi-truck after getting hit by bullets.

JSO said the man died at the scene but the exact cause of death has not been determined.

The man in his 20s has not been identified and no description of a potential suspect vehicle was released.

The shooting investigation closed lanes and snarled traffic for hours on the highway but the roads have since been cleared.

JSO is asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.