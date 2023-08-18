92º
Get paid $1,000 to taste and rate Buc-ee’s snacks

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Buc-ee’s, Food
Images shared of Buc-ee's locations. (Buc-ee's, Buc-ee's/Hometown Social)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can now get paid to eat snacks at Buc-ee’s, and we’re not talking Bever Bucks, we’re talking cold, hard cash!

A website is offering to pay someone $1,000 to find the best road trip snacks at Buc-ee’s.

Finance Buzz wants someone to taste-test 25 of the chain’s most popular snacks.

“FinanceBuzz is looking for the ultimate road-trip warrior to taste and rate iconic snacks from the beloved roadside attraction,” the website said.

Those snacks include fudge, barbecue sandwiches, candy, and of course, Beaver Nuggets! To sweeten the deal -- the website will also pay for the food.

Those interested can apply online starting next month.

Click here for more details.

