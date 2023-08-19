Family of woman killed in I-95 shooting near Riverside fights to keep her memory alive

Alexcia Anderson, 25, was killed in a shooting on I-95 in January.

The mother of a Jacksonville woman who died after being shot on I-95 in January is keeping the memory of her daughter alive.

Alexcia Anderson, 25, was shot on the highway a few hours after celebrating the Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff win and later died in the hospital. Another woman in the car was also shot but survived.

No one has been arrested.

On Friday, Anderson’s mom hosted an event aimed at raising money for families of gun violence victims.

Rekita Jones said the money will be used to help the families with basic necessities.

Jones said she knows how hard it is to lose a loved one so she wants her organization to be there for other families walking them through the steps to take but also helping them out financially with bills.

Inside the Resilience Gala on Friday night, there were photos of people who’ve died in the last few years some of them from gun violence.

“All of these individuals have a story and their parents have been fighting just as much as I have to get answers,” Jones said. “I still cry a lot…but I’m getting stronger. That night was the most terrifying night of my life. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the fear that great.”

Jones said her daughter left behind a young child.

Following Anderson’s death, Jones started the “In her innocence the Alexcia Anderson Foundation.”

The foundation presented at the gala and is raising money for their mission.

“When they pay these expenses for the funeral how do they manage afterward. We’ll step in and we’ll assist with mortgage rent or utilities assistance for a few months,” Jones said.

In addition to raising money to help families, Jones said the event is just about celebrating the lives of loved ones lost to gun violence.

Jones said she is hopeful someone comes forward and gives an answer to what happened to her daughter.

She also said their organization is in talks with funeral homes to help families in that area.