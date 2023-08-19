83º
JSO shoots suspect near Northside gas station: sources

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting Friday night on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting Friday night on the Northside, according to multiple sources.

The shooting happened on Duval Station Road near a Daily’s gas station and First Coast High School.

Two sources told News4JAX the suspect was shot in the head and no officers were hurt.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

JSO later confirmed the shooting in a social media post.

This is a developing story.

No other information was immediately available.

Khalil Maycock joined the News4JAX team in November 2022 after reporting in Des Moines, IA.

