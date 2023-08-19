JSO shoots suspect near Northside gas station: sources

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting Friday night on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting Friday night on the Northside, according to multiple sources.

The shooting happened on Duval Station Road near a Daily’s gas station and First Coast High School.

Two sources told News4JAX the suspect was shot in the head and no officers were hurt.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

JSO later confirmed the shooting in a social media post.

#JSO is on the scene of an Officer Involved Shooting near the intersection of Starratt Road and Duval Station Road. Please avoid the area. Stay tuned for further details. pic.twitter.com/6YW33Ea6VB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2023

This is a developing story.

No other information was immediately available.