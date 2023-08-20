Wrestling legend recalls major gift from Dwayne Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wrestling legend Haku (real name Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita) joined the “Going Ringside” podcast recently and reminisced about an amazing gift he received from Dwayne Johnson. Haku also famously wrestled under the names Meng, King Tonga and others... but for this article we’ll call him Haku.

This was in 2015. On Instagram, Johnson, who is famously known for his love of family, wrote:

Merry Christmas Uncle Tonga - enjoy your new truck! Cool Christmas story to share with y’all... Known my “Uncle Tonga” since I was 5yrs old. My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia helped train him to become a professional wrestler in the 70′s. Throughout Tonga’s illustrious wrestling career he changed his name to “King Haku” and became one the WWE’s most sought after “bad guys” and still known to this day for being one of the toughest and legit most vicious man in wrestling history.Years later and I get a call from WWE saying “Vince McMahon wants to see you wrestle immediately. He’s flying you to RAW tomorrow and you’ll have a tryout match.” I thought holy shit that’s awesome, buuuut there’s a few problems: For me, I wasn’t just having “a tryout match”, because I had never actually HAD a real match in my life. Ever. WWE thought that I already had multiple matches under my belt, but little did they know. What they also didn’t know was that I was broke as hell and didn’t actually own wrestling gear - no boots, knee pads or most importantly.. wrestling trunks. I went to Sports Authority and bought some bright ass white volleyball knee pads, called my Uncle and asked if he had ANY trunks I could use for my tryout. He said all I have is a pair of shiny purple trunks (purple was his signature color), I told him I don’t care if the trunks are all the colors of Skittles, I’ll happily wear them. When I picked the trunks up from him I’ll never forget the monster hug he gave me, look me in the eyes and said, “I’m so proud of you. Go get ‘em nephew!” Here’s the picture of me wrestling my FIRST MATCH EVER in Corpus Christi, TX in front of 15,000 people - proudly in my lucky purple trunks. And the rest... was history.My Uncle Tonga is a family man, humble man and champion. Most importantly one of the greatest human beings I know. So we walk outside and I said “Uncle how do you like my truck?” He said, “Whoooaaa nephew it’s beautiful... I love it!” I said “Good ‘cause it’s yours.” He was speechless. Thru tears (manly of course;) we monster hugged ‘cause I’ll never forget what he did for me when I had nothing. Merry Christmas Uncle and ofa atu. #LuckyPurpleTrunks

While Haku is not blood-related to Johnson, he has been closely enmeshed with the famous Anoa’i family and Johnson calls him “Uncle Tonga”.

Haku told “Going Ringside” host Scott Johnson he still drives the truck today while living down in Kissimmee, FL.

“I really appreciate it,” Haku said. “I had a big truck there that I’m driving around nowadays. When you live in Kissimmee, you have to have a truck.”

Haku is famously known in wrestling circles for being one of the legitimately toughest men ever in the sport known for scripted outcomes. He will be highlighted on an upcoming episode of “Going Ringside” where he’ll share this story and others.