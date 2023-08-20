89º
Wrestling legend recalls major gift from Dwayne Johnson

Haku talks about the pickup truck from The Rock that he still drives

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Wrestling legend Haku joins "Going Ringside" podcast to discuss career (Scott Johnson, Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wrestling legend Haku (real name Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita) joined the “Going Ringside” podcast recently and reminisced about an amazing gift he received from Dwayne Johnson. Haku also famously wrestled under the names Meng, King Tonga and others... but for this article we’ll call him Haku.

@goingringside

Here’s #Haku on gift from @The Rock #wrestling #meng #tonga #dwaynejohnson #wwe @WWE #wcw #samoa #therockfans

♬ original sound - Going Ringside

This was in 2015. On Instagram, Johnson, who is famously known for his love of family, wrote:

While Haku is not blood-related to Johnson, he has been closely enmeshed with the famous Anoa’i family and Johnson calls him “Uncle Tonga”.

Haku told “Going Ringside” host Scott Johnson he still drives the truck today while living down in Kissimmee, FL.

“I really appreciate it,” Haku said. “I had a big truck there that I’m driving around nowadays. When you live in Kissimmee, you have to have a truck.”

Haku is famously known in wrestling circles for being one of the legitimately toughest men ever in the sport known for scripted outcomes. He will be highlighted on an upcoming episode of “Going Ringside” where he’ll share this story and others.

