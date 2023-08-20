Wrestling legend recalls major gift from Dwayne Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wrestling legend Haku (real name Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita) joined the “Going Ringside” podcast recently and reminisced about an amazing gift he received from Dwayne Johnson. Haku also famously wrestled under the names Meng, King Tonga and others... but for this article we’ll call him Haku.
While Haku is not blood-related to Johnson, he has been closely enmeshed with the famous Anoa’i family and Johnson calls him “Uncle Tonga”.
Haku told “Going Ringside” host Scott Johnson he still drives the truck today while living down in Kissimmee, FL.
“I really appreciate it,” Haku said. “I had a big truck there that I’m driving around nowadays. When you live in Kissimmee, you have to have a truck.”
Haku is famously known in wrestling circles for being one of the legitimately toughest men ever in the sport known for scripted outcomes. He will be highlighted on an upcoming episode of “Going Ringside” where he’ll share this story and others.
