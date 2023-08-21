Pharmacists say jobs are in jeopardy after Aldi, Winn-Dixie proposed merger agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local pharmacists told News4JAX their jobs are in jeopardy after grocery store chain Aldi announced it would acquire 400 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarkets.

They said they recently received an email stating the stores affected by the acquisition would start the process of closing their pharmacies in the coming months.

Two pharmacists told News4JAX they are being forced to find a new job. Customers who use Winn-Dixie pharmacies aren’t looking forward to the change either.

″I’m upset,” Micki Green, who has shopped at Winn-Dixie for years, said. ″I like Winn-Dixie the way it is, and I don’t drive so I just walk across the street to get here.”

Green said she is not anticipating having to go somewhere else to get her prescriptions.

Pharmacists who spoke with News4JAX — under the condition of anonymity — said current Winn-Dixie customers will likely be transferred to other pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.

In a statement from Aldi’s CEO speaking about the acquisition, Jason Hart writes: “The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year, to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Some customers said they are looking forward to the change.

“Aldi is a good company, I think it’s low priced,” Mack Bissette, a Winn-Dixie customer, said.

Others said finding a new pharmacy will come with logistical challenges.

“If the next pharmaceutical company is really far away and there’s an older demographic of people who can’t drive, then that could be an issue,” Jacob Stotzky, a Winn-Dixie customer, said. “How are they going to get their prescriptions.”

News4JAX has reached out to Winn-Dixie and is waiting on an official statement.

It’s not yet clear which Winn Dixie stores will become Aldi stores.