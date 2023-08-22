VIDEO: JSO body cam shows officer involved shooting, man charges at officer

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of a deadly officer involved shooting in the Lake Forest neighborhood Sunday, August 6. In the video, you can see the officer driving up to the scene, he’s immediately met by a man and woman who tell him their friend and dog were stabbed. The video is blurred where the dead man and dog lay in the yard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of a deadly officer involved shooting in the Lake Forest neighborhood Sunday, August 6.

In the video, you can see the officer driving up to the scene, he’s immediately met by a man and woman who tell him their friend and dog were stabbed. The video is blurred where the dead man and dog lay in the yard.

The suspect, identified as Juan L. Johnson, 29, is seen laying in some bushes in the background. The officer called for the man to put his hands up, the man mimics using a gun with his hands and curses at the officer. The video shows Johnson stand up while being hit with a taser, grab and throw a bucket and charge at the police officer. The officer fired, hitting him in the chest. Johnson died at the hospital.

Police believe Johnson and the stabbing victim knew each other.

The officer suffered a minor injury to the arm.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

News4JAX found records showing Johnson had been arrested twice for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and served 4.5 years in prison for a 2016 conviction on that charge. He was released from prison in 2020.

This was the ninth officer-involved shooting this year.