Child among 3 hospitalized in head-on collision in Arlington

Crash with serious injuries at Cesery Boulevard and Columbine Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A head-on crash Wednesday morning in Arlington sent two drivers and a child to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the child and one of the drivers suffered serious injuries, and the other driver had injuries that were not life-threatening.

JSO said that around 8 a.m. two vehicles were northbound on Cesery Boulevard near Columbine Drive when a minivan headed southbound strayed into the northbound lanes and hit the lead vehicle head-on.

Cesery Boulevard was closed for more than four hours while police investigated the crash.