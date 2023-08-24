These are the 10 most stolen vehicles in Florida

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its report regarding which vehicles have the highest theft rates nationwide, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando.
The report shows that vehicle theft rates have soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, though more than 85% of passenger cars stolen in 2022 were eventually recovered.
NICB also broke down the figures state by state.
Below are the figures for the top stolen vehicles in Florida in 2022:
|Rank
|Make/Model
|Year
|Thefts
|1
|Ford Pickup (Full Size)
|2006
|2,030
|2
|Honda Accord
|2021
|1,003
|3
|Nissan Altima
|2015
|1,000
|4
|Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)
|2021
|992
|5
|Toyota Camry
|2021
|898
|6
|Toyota Corolla
|2021
|887
|7
|Honda Civic
|2020
|772
|8
|Dodge Charger
|2021
|639
|9
|Honda CR-V
|2021
|580
|10
|Hyundai Sonata
|2013
|577
“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than 1 million vehicles stolen last year,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said. “Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship and undermines community safety.”
While the NICB found that full-size trucks have the highest theft rate in general, theft rates for Honda, Hyundai and Kia sedans follow right behind. NICB said that social media trends were a likely factor for their high rates in 2022. Click here to see the top stolen vehicles nationally in 2022.
If your vehicle is stolen, the NICB suggests you take the following steps.
- Report your vehicle as stolen to the police as soon as possible to provide a record for your insurer.
- Report your stolen vehicle to your insurer, as they often need a police report before honoring a claim.
- Be prepared to provide important vehicle information, including make/model, license plate number and VIN number.