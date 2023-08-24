These are the 10 most stolen vehicles in Florida

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its report regarding which vehicles have the highest theft rates nationwide, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando.

The report shows that vehicle theft rates have soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, though more than 85% of passenger cars stolen in 2022 were eventually recovered.

NICB also broke down the figures state by state.

Below are the figures for the top stolen vehicles in Florida in 2022:

Rank Make/Model Year Thefts 1 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 2,030 2 Honda Accord 2021 1,003 3 Nissan Altima 2015 1,000 4 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2021 992 5 Toyota Camry 2021 898 6 Toyota Corolla 2021 887 7 Honda Civic 2020 772 8 Dodge Charger 2021 639 9 Honda CR-V 2021 580 10 Hyundai Sonata 2013 577

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than 1 million vehicles stolen last year,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said. “Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship and undermines community safety.”

While the NICB found that full-size trucks have the highest theft rate in general, theft rates for Honda, Hyundai and Kia sedans follow right behind. NICB said that social media trends were a likely factor for their high rates in 2022. Click here to see the top stolen vehicles nationally in 2022.

If your vehicle is stolen, the NICB suggests you take the following steps.