Jaguars Fan Guide: Everything you need to know before you go

Fans cool off in an end zone pool at TIAA Bank Field as they watch an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Cindy Marshall)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, Jacksonville Jaguars fans will be packing into Everbank Stadium to cheer the Jaguars on during their only home preseason game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are 1 and 1 in the preseason and the Jaguars are undefeated.

The Jaguars will wear their teal uniforms tomorrow, with white pants and socks. Saturday’s game is the first time fans will be back in the stadium for a game since January.

If you’re planning on attending any games this season, here’s what you need to know.

Parking & Transportation

All parking lots near the stadium will open at 3 p.m. Remember, your parking pass is on your phone this season, so make sure it’s downloaded ahead of time.

If you don’t want to drive, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will offer its Gameday Xpress service. JTA buses will pick you up from different parts of the city and take you over to the stadium. All pass prices are round trip, per person, with parking included. Click here for more details.

The gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. Your ticket to the game will be on your phone. You can’t print it out or use a screenshot of a ticket to get into the stadium. The Jaguars recommend arriving as close to 5 p.m. as possible.

The later you arrive, the longer it will take for you to maneuver traffic and get through the gates.

Game Day Details

The first “DUUUVAL” of the game will be yelled by Gaby Rourke — the kicker of the Atlantic Coast High School varsity football team. She’s the only female athlete playing varsity football in Duval County.

The National Anthem will be performed by Shamarria Bowles, a 19-year-old from Columbia County.

It will be hot during the game, so stay hydrated and GO JAGS!