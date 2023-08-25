One dead, one injured after shooting in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The apartment complex is located in the Sans Souci area.

Officials said two men were shot and driven to the hospital by another individual. One of the men is died and the other is in surgery but is expected to recover.

Officers believe the men were shot on a sidewalk and were not involved in any kind of altercation before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.