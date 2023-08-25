81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

One dead, one injured after shooting in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci area

Ashley Harding, Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Tags: Sans Souci, Crime, Jacksonville
JSO investigating a shooting near University Boulevard in the Sans Souci area (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The apartment complex is located in the Sans Souci area.

Officials said two men were shot and driven to the hospital by another individual. One of the men is died and the other is in surgery but is expected to recover.

Officers believe the men were shot on a sidewalk and were not involved in any kind of altercation before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ashley Harding joined the Channel 4 news team in March 2013. She reports for and anchors The Morning Show.

email

facebook

twitter