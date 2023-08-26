2 children found dead in home in Regency, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two 4-year-olds were found dead Saturday in a home in the Regency neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

JSO said the children were found unresponsive around noon when an adult went to check on them at a residence on Cromwell Road.

Emergency crews responded to the home and performed life-saving efforts but were not successful.

The children did not show any signs of trauma.

Everyone in the home is being interviewed.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and the Department of Children and Families was contacted.

It’s unclear what killed the children. The medical examiner will determine how they died.