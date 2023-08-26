Gov. DeSantis issues executive order ahead of potential tropical storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order as the state prepares for invest 93L.

The governor declared a state of emergency for 33 counties. Alachua and Columbia are the only counties in Northeast, Florida in the state of emergency.

The forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early–mid next week, with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and isolated tornadic activity. Governor DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following 33 counties:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Gov. DeSantis.

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.