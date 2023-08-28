LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump holds news conference in Jacksonville with family of woman killed in racist attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 52-year-old woman who was fatally shot during the hate-filled attack in Jacksonville has retained renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
Angela Carr was one of the first victims to be killed by the shooter’s racially motivated attack at Dollar General on Saturday, where two other people were killed.
Crump is holding a news conference alongside other faith leaders at the St. Stephen AME Church on Monday afternoon.
Three families and an entire community are facing the devastating impacts of hate without bounds. Children are now without their loving parents and these families will never be whole again. This senseless and violent act is the latest in a long series of reminders that words drive ideology which give rise to actions, unspeakable actions — and we all pay the price.Ben Crump