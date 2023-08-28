School closures: Duval, Columbia counties announce Idalia-related shutdowns this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Schools in Duval and Columbia counties announced that they are closing this week due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Mayor Donna Deegan announced ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s arrival. Columbia County schools said in a release that schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for students, teachers and staff.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Idalia will become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.

The area is expected to feel the effects of the storm, which is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall, on Wednesday morning.

All of Jacksonville’s city offices will also be closed for non-essential personnel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Deegan announced.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia is forecast to pass near or over western Cuba on Monday night, over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday, and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from the Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key, and from west of the Lockheed River westward to Indian Pass.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Atlantic coast of Florida and Georgia from Sebastian Inlet, Florida northward to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.