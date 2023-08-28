Video shows New Town triple murderer visit nearby Dollar Tree, EWU campus before shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday evening shared new videos that show what happened in the hour before the New Town Dollar General shooter carried out what police said was a racially motivated attack that left three people dead.

As detectives continue to connect the dots on what led to the Saturday shooting that killed three Black Jacksonville residents, Sheriff Waters provided more details about the shooter’s movements and whereabouts before the tragedy.

Waters said twenty minutes before noon, the shooter left his Oakleaf home in Clay County to head toward Jacksonville.

Before making a stop at Edward Waters University to prepare for the shooting, he stopped at a Family Dollar store on Myrtle Avenue and Moncrief Road. Video showed him entering the store wearing a COVID-19 face mask to make a purchase and leaving the store with a “small shopping bag,” according to the sheriff. It was not immediately clear what he bought.

Waters speculated the shooter may have been casing the store as a potential target.

Waters also noted the shooter previously worked at a Dollar Tree store for about 10 months in the Oakleaf area.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter pulling up in a parking lot behind EWU’s library to put on his vest and shirt. In the video, a maroon car parks across the street then campus security is seen pulling into the same parking lot as the shooter.

The security officer gets out of his vehicle and takes a few steps toward the shooter before the shooter returns to his SUV and drives off, prompting the officer to follow him.

In another video, three JSO officers come through the back door of the Dollar General and start moving through the store to find the shooter.