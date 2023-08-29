14-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting of 12-year-old in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Days after a 12-year-old girl died from bullets fired into her Lake City home, the Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection with her murder.

Police said the girl was sitting on a couch when she was shot around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers and paramedics arrived at the house on Northwest Long Street and started life-saving measures, but the girl died at the house.

LCPD said it’s been following many leads since the shooting, which led investigators to identify 14-year-old Jatarious Rashad Fluellen as a suspect.

Fluellen was arrested Monday and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

LCPD said more arrests are expected.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE are helping with the investigation.

Bullet holes and glass could be seen at the scene on Friday.

A family member spoke with News4JAX and described the 12-year-old as a sixth-grader who always smiled and loved to dance. They said what happened to her in that home — now marked up by evidence markers where bullets hit — is “unthinkable.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

NOTE: Although the suspect is a juvenile, News4JAX has chosen to name him in this case because of the nature of the charges.