Hurricane Idalia 100 mph winds topple Perry gas station awning

PERRY, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a category 3 storm. Winds over 100 mph forced a gas station awning in Perry to topple over. It also ruined the gas pumps underneath.

Perry is in Taylor County, about 30 minutes from the Gulf Coast.

Doug Everett, with Ware Oil and Supply Company spoke with us about the damage to this gas station. His company owns this gas station and others.

“It’s not just this one. If you go on down the highway, we have others in the same condition. See the fuel pumps, those things are $20,000 a piece--and you insure them, and we are heavily insured, that’s not an issue for us,” Everett said.

He recommended all small business owners try not to self-insure and pay for insurance. It’s the only way to make it through something like this.