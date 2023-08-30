81º
Memorial Park damaged by storm surge, flooding from Hurricane Idalia

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane, Weather, Jacksonville, Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia made her way through Riverside on Wednesday, leaving damage and wet conditions behind.

Memorial Park — which is known to flood during hurricanes — received damage to its concrete balusters that divides the park from the water. This railing was fixed from the last storm.

Minimal flooding was also spotted, along with onlookers who came out to see the damage. Streets and sidewalks closest to the river were also underwater.

The winds were causing some problems for JEA crews. Memorial Drive is closed as well as Lancaster Terrace.

For Northeast Florida, the worst weather is past us. Breezy conditions -- 20-30 mph -- continue through the day with brief showers. The tornado threat continues for areas in southern Georgia where heavy rain shifts northward away from Jacksonville.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

