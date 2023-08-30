Updated school closures: Columbia County schools to remain closed Thursday as power outages persist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple school districts in Northeast Florida counties announced that they are closing this week due to the expected impact of Hurricane Idalia.
- Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
- Baker County will close schools on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Bradford will close its schools on Wednesday.
- Columbia County schools said in a release that schools will remain closed on Thursday to students, teachers and staff but will reopen Friday. Many residents are without power, the district said, and shelters cannot send people home until they have power. Most dirt roads are not drivable therefore buses will not be able to run their routes. “We want all of our students and staff to be safe and focus on their homes and restoring them back to normal,” the district said in a release.
- Both Clay and St. Johns County said that its schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Nassau County and Alachua County schools are closing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Putnam County schools will close on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Flagler County schools will close on Wednesday
- Union County schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- In Georgia, Camden County, Glynn County and Ware County will all close schools Wednesday.
- Among private schools, Episcopal announced that all three of its campuses will be closed Wednesday. Bolles will close Wednesday. Providence will close Wednesday and Thursday. The Diocese of St. Augustine announced a slew of closures for its Catholic schools in Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Nassau and St. Johns counties. Those closures include schools Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder and St. Joseph.
- For local colleges, the University of North Florida also announced its closure on Tuesday and Wednesday. UNF said it plans to resume normal operations on Thursday. Keiser University will be closed on Wednesday.
MORE: Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida after making landfall as powerful Category 3 storm
Public school closures for Hurricane Idalia
|County
|Closed
|When
|Alachua
|Yes
|Tuesday-Wednesday
|Baker County
|Yes
|Wednesday-Thursday
|Bradford County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Camden County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Charlton County
|N/A
|N/A
|Clay County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Columbia County
|Yes
|Tuesday-Thursday
|Duval County
|Yes
|Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday
|Flagler County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Glynn County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Nassau County
|Yes
|Tuesday-Wednesday
|Pierce County
|N/A
|N/A
|Putnam County
|Yes
|Wednesday-Thursday
|St. Johns County
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Suwannee County
|Yes
|Tuesday-Wednesday
|Union County
|Yes
|Wednesday-Thursday
|Ware County
|Yes
|Thursday
Hurricane Idalia blew through Florida as a major storm Wednesday morning and is forecast to be a tropical storm while moving near the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina Wednesday and on Thursday.
Private school closures for Hurricane Idalia
|School
|Closed
|When
|Assumption
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Bishop Kenny
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Bishop Snyder
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Bolles
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Cathedral Parish/Early Learning Center
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Christ The King
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Episcopal
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Palmer Catholic Academy
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Parsons Christian
|Yes
|Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday
|Providence
|Yes
|Wednesday-Thursday
|St. Joseph Academy
|Yes
|Wednesday
|Trinity Christian
|Yes
|Wednesday
All of Jacksonville’s city offices will also be closed for non-essential personnel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Deegan announced.
Click the play button below to hear the full announcement.