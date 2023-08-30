83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: President Biden to deliver remarks on responses for Hurricane Idalia and Maui’s wildfires

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: President Biden, Hurricane Idalia, Maui wildfires, federal response

WASHINGTON, D.C.Click video player above to watch live, Biden is expected to begin speaking at 1:45 p.m.

President Biden will talk about what the federal government can do to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in Florida and the recent deadly wildfires in Maui.

The president is scheduled to lay out the long-term recovery and rebuilding plans for Maui after devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people.

The Biden administration will also talk about response efforts for Hurricane Idalia, which caused storm surge damage, power outages and flooding.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email