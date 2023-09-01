6-hour standoff in Nassau County’s Wildlight community ends peacefully, deputies say

YULEE, Fla. – A standoff with a person barricaded in a home in Nassau County’s Wildlight community ended peacefully around 5 a.m. Friday when the person was taken into custody, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The standoff began Thursday night around 11 p.m. when the NCSO Special Response Team and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the neighborhood after someone barricaded themselves in a home on Blue Daze Street, across from Wildlight Elementary.

A Yulee resident who asked not to be named said the situation overnight was very serious.

“Last night, as I was getting ready for bed, I heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks. I went outside, and there were some drones. I saw some neighbors from the next block over running down the road and got yelled at to go inside,” they said. “I was on the back porch and I heard SWAT breaking down fences from the next block over to be able to evacuate people from that block over to this block.”

No one was injured during the standoff.

School was temporarily canceled for Wildlight Elementary School students early Friday morning during the standoff, but once the situation was resolved, school officials reversed course and said school would be in session Friday.