Child hit by car on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was struck by a car Friday morning on Lane Avenue in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville’s Westside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a pedestrian, later identified as a pediatric patient, was hit around 7 a.m. Friday on Lane Avenue and Miss Muffet Lane. The child had critical injuries, JFRD said.

This is a car vs a pedestrian. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 1, 2023

Lane Avenue from Miss Muffet Lane to Wiley Road is closed in both directions. JFRD asked drivers to avoid the area.

Hyde Grove Early Learning Center is located on Lane Avenue just north of Wiley Road.

We are working to learn more information and will update this developing story.