AEW Wrestling fires top star C.M. Punk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville-base All Elite Wrestling has fired perhaps its top star C.M. Punk (real name Phillip Brooks). This follows allegations of a backstage fight between C.M. Punk and other performers at the company’s “All In” event in London.
That event sold more than 80,000 tickets making it the largest professional wrestling event (attendance-wise) in history.
The owner of the company Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement it was his decision alone to fire C.M. Punk, saying, “Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans,” wrote Khan in the company’s statement.
C.M. Punk has had a controversial history in the pro wrestling world. There were allegations he was involved in a similar incident in September 2022 that led to a long-term suspension. He only recently returned to the company in time for the Wembley Stadium event.
