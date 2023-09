JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing from the city’s Westside.

Danika Egler was reported missing by family members after she left Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen on foot in the McGlothin Street area.

She was wearing a red hoodie and dark gray shorts.

Anyone who has seen Danika or know anything about her whereabouts should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.