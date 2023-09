JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA Wastewater crews left Sunday for the Big Bend area for a mutual aid request for Taylor Coastal Utilities.

Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach, Taylor County, as a Category 3 hurricane on Aug. 30, causing damage throughout the region and flooding the utility’s extensive wastewater system network.

A six-member crew will evaluate the condition of the county’s wastewater system to determine the best approach and resources needed to get the system up and running.