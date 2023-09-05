Golf Hall of Fame, IMAX closing, but surrounding businesses staying open

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the last act for the IMAX Theatre at World Golf Village – marking the final round for the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Johns County. The venue is showing documentaries through the week. Tuesday was said to be the last showing, but that’s been extended until this weekend, according to the IMAX’s website.

The museum, theatre, and gift shop is officially closing after 25 years. It’ll move back to Pinehurst, North Carolina where it started.

While the closing is turning heads, local business owners in the same complex say they’re not going anywhere.

Lauren Melton and her niece Adalia were making one last stop at the World Golf Hall of Fame to catch an IMAX movie Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s always been a part of our lives, and now it’s a little bit a part of her life so we came that one time last week,” Melton said.

They visited the museum last week, saying goodbye to a special place.

While the World Golf Hall of Fame is the centerpiece, it’s not the only business. There’s a wedding venue, restaurant, hotel and other shops that are remaining open. Their owners want to make it clear that they have no plans to close or relocate.

“We’ve got 5,000 square feet and we’re thriving. We’ve got stuff going on here all the time,” said Patricia Felix, a stylist at Christine Keller’s Trilogy Day Spa. It’s a full-service spa just doors down from the soon-to-be shuttered hall of fame. She and other small business owners said they’re not going anywhere.

“We’re sad that it is going, but we are thriving, we are growing and we are doing well,” Felix said.

So, what about the famed and eclectic Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant? The general manager said despite rumors in the neighborhood, this golf-themed sports grille is also here to stay.

“It’s a little bittersweet, it’s the end of an era but we’re looking to the future for something to come that’s going to hopefully be really nice for everyone in the area,” Caddyshack General Manager Scott Dietter said.

While the number of visitors at the hall of fame has dropped over the years – this area’s population is booming – bringing new residents in daily.

Now – the big question…what’s next? St. Johns County is seeking community input about that. Those interested in commenting can visit http://www.sjcfl.us/wgv/.

“I think it’s such a wonderful facility with fantastic facilities so very curious to see what’s next,” Melton said. That’s still being discussed with the county.

On October 7, Trilogy Day Spa will be celebrating the start of their 3rd year. The spa is partnering with the Donna Foundation, and will have a mammogram bus on site. Keller said they are “celebrating bringing awareness to empower women in the community. All of the small businesses within Trilogy are growing and thriving despite the negative news. As sad as we are that the Hall of Fame structure may be leaving, we are excited that it gives way to something new and possibly energizing for this beautiful elite area!”

Schedules and ticket information for the IMAX’s final showings can be found here: https://www.worldgolfimax.com/.