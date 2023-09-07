Pedestrian hit and killed on Jacksonville’s Westside

Police on the scene of deadly crash on Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Normandy Boulevard at Ellis Road South.

According to police, the victim was in her early 50s and was not in a designated crosswalk when she was struck by a four-door sedan just after 9 o’clock Wednesday night.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver stopped and was cooperating with investigators. Officers say there were no signs of impairment.

This is the 131st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.