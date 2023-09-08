Former JSO lieutenant arrested, charged with child sexual assault in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has arrested former JSO lieutenant, Christopher Tyree, for sexual battery against a child under 12.

The arrest warrant says the victim contacted law enforcement in April 2022, reporting the abuse when she was a child. Detectives learned during the investigation that Tyree was a suspect in another case where two female juveniles reported Tyree inappropriately touched them. They also uncovered a case out of Volusia County, where Tyree was investigated for having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old girl over Instagram.

Tyree has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more information.