JSO: Missing 11-year-old in Loretto-Julington Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old child who was reported missing by his family members after leaving his home in the Loretto-Julington Creek neighborhood.

According to police, Tyler Pham was last seen going into the wooded area near his home on Oldfield Point Drive. Pham is 4 feet 5 inches and weighs 75 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to check any cameras, vehicles and surroundings for the Pham.

If you have seen him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.