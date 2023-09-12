Jacksonville University will bring ‘beautiful oasis’ to campus next fall

The Jacksonville University Amenity Center will provide a “beautiful oasis” that will include a brand-new pool for casual swimming, cardio exercise and training.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University just announced a major renovation project that will bring a brand-new pool and other amenities to its campus.

According to the university, the Jacksonville University Amenity Center will provide a “beautiful oasis” that will include a brand-new pool for casual swimming, cardio exercise and training.

The new amenity will feature an infinity edge, a beach entry, an in-pool lounge seating, and a connected lap pool.

“Students will enjoy sweeping views of the river while they swim and connect with friends,” the university wrote in a Facebook post.

Furthermore, the Jacksonville University Amenity Center will connect to expanded beach volleyball courts, a new clubhouse, and locker rooms for the university’s beach volleyball team.

The new amenity center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.