Jacksonville University will bring ‘beautiful oasis’ to campus next fall

Renovation project will include a swimming pool, clubhouse & beach volleyball courts

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

The Jacksonville University Amenity Center will provide a “beautiful oasis” that will include a brand-new pool for casual swimming, cardio exercise and training. (Jacksonville University)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University just announced a major renovation project that will bring a brand-new pool and other amenities to its campus.

According to the university, the Jacksonville University Amenity Center will provide a “beautiful oasis” that will include a brand-new pool for casual swimming, cardio exercise and training.

The new amenity will feature an infinity edge, a beach entry, an in-pool lounge seating, and a connected lap pool.

“Students will enjoy sweeping views of the river while they swim and connect with friends,” the university wrote in a Facebook post.

Furthermore, the Jacksonville University Amenity Center will connect to expanded beach volleyball courts, a new clubhouse, and locker rooms for the university’s beach volleyball team.

The new amenity center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

This is how the Jacksonville University Amenity Center is expected to look like when the project is finished next fall. (Jacksonville University)

