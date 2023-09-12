Slowdowns expected as crews begin clean-up operations to remove yellow line that spans 20 miles on I-95

The yellow line, which starts on I-95 southbound from Jacksonville and continues all the way to St. Augustine, has been drawing attention and confusion among drivers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews have started to clean up a mysterious yellow line that spans about 20 miles on Interstate 95.

The yellow line, which starts on I-95 southbound from Jacksonville and continues all the way to County Road 210 in St. Johns County, has been drawing attention and confusion among drivers since its mysterious appearance on Friday.

On Monday night, FDOT crews began clean-up efforts and crews will continue the work over the next couple of days.

In a news release, the FDOT said drivers on southbound I-95 between the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville and CR-210 will experience overnight slowdowns due to the operation to remove the spilled yellow paint.

While FDOT didn’t reveal who is responsible for the paint spill, officials said Acme Barricades has agreed to have its crews perform the paint removal procedure on the interstate. Crews will perform hydroblasting on the concrete portions of the roadway to remove the material and spray a compound over the asphalt to treat and conceal the spilled paint.

The procedure is expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 p.m. and conclude no later than 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. If crews assess the need for additional treatments to the roadway, they will resume work at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

News4JAX followed the yellow line on Sept. 11 from beginning to end and found the yellow line ended at a construction business on County Road 210 in northern St. Johns County.

FDOT is asking drivers to use caution when approaching the work zone and to safely pass the operation.

Officials said the incident is a reminder of the importance of proper load security and vehicle maintenance before entering the roadway.