Patients at Ascension St. Vincent’s apprehensive about other parking garages on hospital campus following collapse

A three-story parking garage at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital is blocked off following a partial collapse and is expected to be shut down for weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If there was one prevailing thought among patients at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside on Wednesday following the partial collapse of a parking garage on the campus — it was caution.

Many people who spoke with News4JAX said they are avoiding the parking garages altogether.

On Tuesday, the top floor of a three-story parking garage partially collapsed and smashed several cars below. The collapse sent people at the hospital and those near the garage running for cover.

Visitors at the hospital on Wednesday said they just didn’t know what to expect.

“It is kind of crazy. It is kind of scary to know they are not just...what is actually safe, because it’s that old,” said hospital visitor Joy Jacobs.

Jacobs said she was somewhat nervous after parking on the first floor of another parking garage on campus but said she has trust in the city.

But the city doesn’t actually inspect parking garages, it’s the owner’s responsibility, and that’s what has some other people worried. They aren’t so sure about the safety of the two open parking garages operated at the hospital so they are parking somewhere else.

“Because I am afraid of the safety of the building because of the collapse,” said Deborah Burney who parked off campus. “Was it inspected lately? Who knows?”

Tony Daggs had an appointment Wednesday at the hospital and is very skeptical of the other two parking facilities that are open.

“I heard what happened yesterday so today when I came down I went clear across to parking over here,” he said. “Just to be safe.”

News4JAX has been working to get updates on the buildings next to the collapsed parking garage that were condemned out of an abundance of caution until the garage is deemed structurally sound.

At the Chartrand Building, which contains doctors’ offices and cardiac facilities, appointments have been rescheduled and structural engineers need to inspect the building to determine if it’s safe.

The same goes for a residential building that’s used by the hospital and is located right next to the parking garage. The concern is any further collapse could also cause problems and damage to those buildings.