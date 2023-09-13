Safety alert issued for Jacksonville Beach due to big waves, rip currents expected from Hurricane Lee

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division has issued a Beach Safety Alert for Wednesday through the end of the week due to the forecasted dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Lee.

Although the Beach Safety Alert is expected to expire on Monday, expect Red Flag conditions until rough surf and dangerous rip current activity decrease to moderate conditions, ocean rescue said.

Lifeguards advise all swimmers to remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Highly experienced swimmers who choose to go in the water should stay near a lifeguard and never be in the water alone.

For more information on beach and ocean safety and current Beach and Ocean Conditions, visit www.jacksonvillebeach.org/oceanrescue.

For official Weather information, visit https://weather.gov/jax and https://duval.weatherstem.com/fswnjaxbeach.

To subscribe to Beach and Ocean Safety Notifications, visit http://bit.ly/AlertJax or text DUVALBEACH to 888-777.