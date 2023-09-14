Driver hurt after 2 semi trucks crash on I-10: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 57-year-old semi-truck driver from Hialeah was seriously injured Wednesday when his semi collided with another semi and ended up wedged under the trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 35-year-old driver from Clermont was stopped in the gore area -- the triangular grassy median -- to check out a possible tire issue around 9 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp from I-10 to SR 23.

When he was attempting to get back on the highway, he didn’t see the second semi approaching, and the driver from Hialeah was unable to stop in time, despite trying to avoid the collision.

He clipped the trailer of the first semi and the impact left him wedged under the first semi, FHP said.

The 57-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver has no injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to FHP’s report.

I-10 was closed in the area from 9 p.m. until about 3 a.m.