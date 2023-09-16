1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville’s Springfield

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is investigating after a deadly overnight shooting.

According to JSO, they found the man lying in the parking lot of the 76 Gas station on corner of W. 8th and Boulevard in Springfield around 2 am.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

JSO believes only 1 shot was fired and detained more than 3 people for questioning.

According the JSO, there were witnesses in and outside of the gas station during the shooting.

Right now, JSO is reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to see if it captured any evidence.

It’s unclear if they have a suspect or motive at this time.

No arrests have been made.

JSO has not been able to identify the victim yet