77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Evacuation order lifted after hydrochloric acid spill overnight in Southside: JFRD

Amanda Delgado, Associate Producer, Jacksonville

Elizabeth Hunter, News4JAX weekend executive producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Evacuation, Chemical Spill, Breaking News, Morning Show, JFRD, JSO
Breaking news graphic (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hydrochloric acid chemical spill from a rail car early Sunday morning.

As of 4:07 a.m., JFRD has said evacuations have stopped and residents may return to their homes.

Philips Highway will reopen as well, according to JFRD.

People in the area below were told they needed to evacuate immediately.

Evacuation area (WJXT)

According to the CDC’s website, symptoms of exposure are:

  • coughing or wheezing
  • difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or chest pain
  • stomach pain or vomiting
  • increased pain or a discharge from exposed eyes
  • increased redness or pain or a pus-like discharge in the area of a skin burn

The CDC recommends people call their doctor or the Emergency Department if you develop any unusual signs or symptoms within the next 24 hours.

News4Jax will update as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

email