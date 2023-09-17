Evacuation order lifted after hydrochloric acid spill overnight in Southside: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hydrochloric acid chemical spill from a rail car early Sunday morning.

As of 4:07 a.m., JFRD has said evacuations have stopped and residents may return to their homes.

Philips Highway will reopen as well, according to JFRD.

Update…evacuations have stopped and the residents may return to their homes…Philips highway is being reopened as well. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 17, 2023

People in the area below were told they needed to evacuate immediately.

Evacuation area (WJXT)

According to the CDC’s website, symptoms of exposure are:

coughing or wheezing

difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or chest pain

stomach pain or vomiting

increased pain or a discharge from exposed eyes

increased redness or pain or a pus-like discharge in the area of a skin burn

The CDC recommends people call their doctor or the Emergency Department if you develop any unusual signs or symptoms within the next 24 hours.

#ALERTJAX - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INCIDENT

September 17, 2023 - 2:50 a.m.- Due to a chemical leak in the area of Philips Hwy near JTB, JFRD has issued an immediate evacuation order for anyone in the area.

Gather your family and pets and LEAVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/iYCT1HGzJa — JaxReady (@JaxReady) September 17, 2023

News4Jax will update as we get more information.