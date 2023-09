CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office says it responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Kangaroo store on Summit Street. A deputy performed CPR until Putnam County Fire and Rescue arrived.

There is no additional information about the victim’s condition.

If you have any information about this incident you can call the Sheriff’s Office at (386) 329-0800.