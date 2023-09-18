86º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Bear at Disney’s Magic Kingdom captured, Florida officials say

Bear was spotted Monday in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Walt Disney World, Disney, Magic Kingdom
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad opened Nov. 15, 1980 in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (Disney)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This was no “Country Bear Jamboree.”

A bear in a tree at a Walt Disney World park prompted the temporary closure of several rides and attractions Monday, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG.

WKMG said the bear was spotted Monday in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Disney closed attractions in three Magic Kingdom “lands” because of the bear: Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

FWC biologists believe the bear was likely moving through the area looking for food, since this time of year bears normally pack on fat reserves for the winter.

FWC staff have captured the bear and are taking it out of the park, to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest, WKMG said.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email