Bear at Disney’s Magic Kingdom captured, Florida officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – This was no “Country Bear Jamboree.”

A bear in a tree at a Walt Disney World park prompted the temporary closure of several rides and attractions Monday, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG.

WKMG said the bear was spotted Monday in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Disney closed attractions in three Magic Kingdom “lands” because of the bear: Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

FWC biologists believe the bear was likely moving through the area looking for food, since this time of year bears normally pack on fat reserves for the winter.

FWC staff have captured the bear and are taking it out of the park, to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest, WKMG said.

