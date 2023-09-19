Transient in jail on misdemeanor trespassing charge dies in Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was in the Duval County jail after he was arrested and accused of trespassing at a local hospital died Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

David Given, a 68-year-old transient, was arrested on Sept. 5 after he showed up at UF Health complaining of hip pain, refused to allow any medical work to be done and then refused to leave after he was asked multiple times.

Given was last seen alone and moving in his cell shortly after 10 a.m., JSO said. During rounds for medication, just before noon, Given was found partially lying under his bunk unresponsive, JSO said. Corrections officers, along with medical staff began lifesaving actions until the arrival of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Once on scene, JFRD pronounced Given deceased.

JSO’s Cold Case Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and continue to investigate the incident.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will complete a separate investigation which will include an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

JSO said at this time there appears to be no suspicion of foul play involved.

Given was set to be arraigned on Wednesday and his bond was set at $2,500.