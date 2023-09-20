Jacksonville 4-year-old hit by car Wednesday morning in critical condition

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Hungerford, a mother and her 4-year-old child were in the parking lot of the Heather Ridge Apartments on the south side of Barnes Road when the child ran away from her and into the street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after getting hit by a car at around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenfield Manor neighborhood.

The child got hit by a driver of a white Chevy.

The driver, the mother of the child, and other witnesses rushed to aid the child until first responders arrived at the scene. The child was transported to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“I worry about the emotions of everybody who had to witness this. All the way down from the mother, to the witnesses, who helped with a scene, to my officers who responded. When you show up and you see a scene like that, and you know that a child is involved, it could be heart-wrenching,” said Sgt. Hungerford.

According to JSO, they do not believe the driver was speeding, and she is cooperating with authorities. They also said there are no indicators of impairment.

The incident happened near two schools. However, police said the child does not attend either of these schools.

“Dealing with those emotions is paramount. We have to help everybody involved, the child first and foremost. But the driver of the vehicle, she is going to be distraught. It is a tough day for everyone,” said Sgt. Hungerford.