Mom fights for justice after overdose death of aspiring singer daughter; Man last seen with her arrested on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The mother of an aspiring 27-year-old local singer and dancer is working to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

Charity Huntley, known as “Charity Linique,” was taken to Baptist Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville Beach in April by a man police later identified as George Sapp. She was pronounced dead that morning of April 6 and the Medical Examiner ruled her death as an overdose. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department then began to investigate Huntley’s death.

Last week, Sapp was arrested in Jacksonville Beach and accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Sapp has not been charged in connection with Huntley’s death.

“It’s been hell for me,” said mother Mary Huntley.

In the wake of her death, Huntley started a foundation in remembrance of her daughter. Her mother said Charity was big in the arts so she created the Charity of the Arts Foundation surrounded by the love Charity had for the arts through her singing and dancing. Mary Huntley said her goal is to support local artists and companies.

“I used to tell her growing up: Good things come to those that work. And she took that and she ran with it. And she worked for any and everything that she got,” Mary Huntley said. “I raised my daughter to take care of her siblings, so whenever I leave I know they will be taken care of. I never thought that she would leave me.”

Despite losing her best friend, Huntley is continuing her daughter’s legacy with the foundation.

“The goal for the organization is to support local artists and companies, dance companies, different things of that nature. Uniforms are expensive, costumes are expensive. And I want to be able to help and give back,” she said.

With the foundation, Huntley also plans to provide a referral service to local and upcoming artists.

“If they’re looking for a good producer, or if they’re modeling, they want to know how to do a photo shoot, I want to be able to refer them to other professional, experienced producers and photographers and you know, just so that they will be able to help work with them,” she said.

She also left a message for the community.

“Please help me get justice for my daughter. She can’t fight from the grave. She can’t say what she did and didn’t do and she can’t tell me what happened,” Huntley said.

The Charity of the Arts Foundation will be holding an event Friday.

If you would like to purchase a ticket or become a vendor visit the foundation website.