Naval Station Mayport welcomes British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion prepares to land on the HMS Prince of Wales during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Norwegian Sea, March 24, 2022. The CH-53E Super Stallion is assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – More than 900 sailors assigned to the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrived at Naval Station Mayport Wednesday morning. This is the ship’s first visit to Naval Station Mayport and it’s expected to be in port five days.

It’s the Royal Navy’s newest and largest aircraft carrier. It was launched in 2017 and handed over to the Royal Navy in 2019. It has a flight deck that has enough space for about three football fields. The ship can also store 45 days worth of food.

HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Mayport Sept. 20, 2023 (Naval Air Station Mayport)

The HMS Prince of Wales is the eighth Royal Navy to have the name. The first HMS Prince of Wales battleship was commissioned in 1904.

A message to the ship’s sailors, “Welcome to the U.S. and enjoy Jacksonville!”